Sumter County Commission candidate wants to set the regard straight

To the Editor:

I am hesitant to write this letter, as I feel that I shouldn’t have to defend myself over such nonsense, but I feel that it is time for me to call out The Daily Sun for what they are: hypocritical and biased.

The Daily Sun recently published another one of their negative pieces about me. The article, which they described as a “bombshell revelation,” was full of innuendos and half-truths. Of course, I was not invited to be interviewed for it.

I know that The Daily Sun wants my opponent to win, and will stop at nothing to make that happen. I get it, that’s politics. But they should at least try to give their readers the impression that they are reporting fairly.

If accepting a $1000 campaign donation from two lifelong Sumter County residents is a “bombshell revelation” worthy of a front-page article, my definition of the term “bombshell” is far different from the authors of the article.

I also received a $1,000 check from The Realtors Association of Lake and Sumter, after I received their endorsement over my opponent. I have contributed over $11,000 of my own money to my campaign.

Please keep in mind that I also had to purchase a home in District 2 after I was “conveniently” re-districted out, AFTER filing to run. That purchase increased MY out-of-pocket expenses (to be YOUR next Commissioner) to over $95,000.

The Daily Sun also wants you to believe that I am part of Dr. Reed Panos’ FG4S PAC. That is TOTALLY FALSE. I am not. I am running MY campaign, and he is running his. In an email dated July 21 to Dr. Panos, I specifically asked him NOT to use my name in any of his campaign literature or advertisements. Unfortunately, he can legally do so even without my permission.

But if you look at the disclaimer on the bottom of his billboard and on his campaign signs, you will see that he discloses that he produced them independently and “without the approval of candidate Bilardello”. The Daily Sun knew this when they ran their “hit piece,” yet they published it anyway.

If you want to see what real campaign donations look like and the influence they bring, go no further than the Sumter Supervisor of Elections website and look at my opponent’s donations from past years. Follow the money. During that time, my opponent, a T&D executive, received thousands of dollars from T&D, their employees, and other special interest groups.

Yes, in the past few weeks I’ve accepted several $1,000 donations for my campaign from various donors. What is wrong with that? I don’t have the financial resources like my opponent. He is running ads on Facebook, the print media and has hired a public relations firm to assist him. I don’t have that luxury.

Anyone who knows me knows that my integrity is paramount. I WILL NOT sell my soul for donations from anyone. NO ONE will get any special favors from me after I’m elected.

I’ve promised to be fair and impartial to ALL residents of Sumter. I will be “The People’s Commissioner.”

Andy Bilardello

BOCC District 2 Candidate