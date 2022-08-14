84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 14, 2022
type here...

Sumter County now offering 911 service in 125 languages

By Staff Report

Sumter County has entered into an agreement with the firm, Convey911, which provides a real-time language translation system for more than 125 different languages for our 911, 311, 988 and Mobile Integrated Health Services.

With this service, Sumter County’s emergency communications center can communicate verbally or by text with any non-English speaking person needing assistance.

Citizens expect an immediate response when calling or texting 911 and expect to confirm or provide additional information to the emergency operator.

Convey911 provides the needed real-time language translation through SMS and MMS. The program also provides video and location services through the same methods.

This system identifies the caller’s primary language as indicated by their mobile device. The system also allows emergency operators to initiate a text conversation in English, as it will translate the text into the native language of the citizen. When the citizen responds, their SMS converts from their native language back to English, creating an efficient and effective communication process.

Citizens do not need to download an app or go through a registration to send or receive messages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County Commission candidate wants to set the regard straight

A Sumter County Commission candidate, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the regard straight.

Blue Lives don’t matter to the Grand Old Party

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that the once-respected Party of Law and Order no longer values the law enforcement officers who serve and protect. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Rick Scott’s ignorance of the Gestapo is unbelievable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills writes that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s ignorance of the Gestapo is unbelievable.

The raid at Mar-A-Lago

A Village of Mallory Square resident writes that the raid at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home demonstrates why we must vote the Democrats out in November to reclaim our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Lee Gilpin’s letter about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident questions a previous Letter to the Editor from Lee Gilpin about President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos