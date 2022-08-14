Villages Public Safety Department to host upcoming series of open houses

The Villages Public Safety Department will host an upcoming series of open houses.

The open houses present an opportunity to tour the fire stations, view the fire apparatus and new ambulances and ask questions about the fire and EMS service.

Voters in Sumer County will be asked on Nov. 8 to decide the fate of an independent fire district in The Villages.

All of the open houses will be from 1 to 4 p.m. They will be held:

• Aug. 17 – Station 40, 2455 Parr Drive

• Aug. 31 – Station 45, 3555 Buena Vista Blvd.

• Sept. 20 – Station 47, 4856 S. Morse Blvd.