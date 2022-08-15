91.8 F
The Villages
Monday, August 15, 2022
Indiana chiropractor jailed after brawl sparked by his touching women

By Meta Minton
Erik William Hanson

An Indiana chiropractor was jailed after a brawl was sparked by his alleged touching of women at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.

Erik William Hanson, 56, of Batesville, Ind. is facing two counts of battery and one count of trespassing following his arrest at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the popular nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Hanson was asked to leave by security personnel after complaints that he “was putting his hands on women,” the report said.

A woman said Hanson had been “oddly staring” at her. Hanson got between the woman and her male friend and put his hand on her hip. Hanson began using “obscene language” about the woman and her boyfriend.

Hanson refused to leave, but was eventually escorted outside by security personnel. Once outside, Hanson used his fist to strike the security guard on the side of the stomach. The security guard pushed back in self-defense and the two men began to wrestle.

The manager at Margarita Republic said Hanson had been told several times to leave the establishment.

Hanson appeared to be under the influence, was unsteady on his feet and had “very slurred speech,” the report said. He admitted he had been drinking.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,500 bond.

