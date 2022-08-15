Richard J. Novak, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022. Richard was born in Danvers, MA on August 17, 1937 and was a native of Salem, MA. Richard attended Salem Public Schools and graduated high school in 1955.

Upon graduation, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy, learned to load munitions on Naval Aircraft as an Aviation Ordnanceman, and served upon the U.S.S. Leyte for 2 years. Although his service to the Navy was less than three years, the time he spent on the U.S.S. Leyte impacted him deeply and he was extremely proud of his service to our country.

Upon his discharge, Richard was employed by Sylvania, Inc., a boring position compared to being in the Navy, but he established lifelong friendships and most importantly he met his wife, Karlyne.

Never satisfied with the status quo, Richard looked for other employment opportunities and discovered his niche as a sales representative. His sales work ultimately led to his being named a manager of an industrial plastics distribution center, requiring him and Karlyne to relocate to Richmond, VA. After several years of management, he returned to New England to be closer to family and friends and started his first retirement in Sandown, NH.

After too many cold winters and days shoveling snow, Richard and Karlyne decided to look for a warmer retirement climate and relocated to The Villages in 2006. As friends and loved ones know, retirement was just another transition for the Novaks, as they continued to do the things they loved: dancing, golfing, scuba diving, traveling, and until age really caught up to them, skiing. Fishing was also on the agenda, but not for Karlyne. In addition to the group activities, Richard continued working on his craft-hobby skills. He was an accomplished painter and after he gave up painting, channeled those same artistic qualities towards stained-glass projects, wood carving, and woodworking. His Santas and stained-glass flowers are prominently displayed by friends and family.

Richard had the biggest heart and was always the hit at any social gathering, and he was everyone’s favorite Uncle. He cared deeply for his family, especially towards his grand-nephews and grand-nieces and was always ready to provide the keys to a successful life.

He will be dearly missed by all.

Richard is survived by so many friends and family and now joins his wife, Karlyne, who predeceased him in October 2019. A memorial service for Richard will be held at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on August 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with full military honors will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22203.