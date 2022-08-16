92.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
DUI suspect from Mexico arrested with Modelo beer in his pickup

By Meta Minton
Ramerio Valerio Hernandez
A drunk driving suspect from Mexico was arrested with Modelo beer in his pickup after his erratic driving drew the attention of law enforcement.

Ramiro Valerio Hernandez, 43, who lives at 37305 Happy Lane in Lady Lake, was driving the pickup at about 9 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27 near Groveland when he was unable to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Hernandez presented the officer with a Mexican identification card and indicated he does not speak English. An officer who speaks Spanish was summoned to the scene.

It appeared Hernandez had been drinking and he admitted he had consumed four beers “at a party,” the arrest report said. There were three open Modelo Especial beer bottles in the vehicle and a case of beer in the backseat of the pickup. There was also a .357-caliber Magnum pistol in the bed of the pickup. The officers took the weapon for “safekeeping.”

Hernandez performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided a breath sample that registered .220 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,500 bond.

