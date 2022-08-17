87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
type here...

Marilyn Hensley Grimes

By Staff Report
Marilyn Hensley Grimes
Marilyn Hensley Grimes

Marilyn Hensley Grimes, 79, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Orlando, FL on February 21, 1943 to James Blaine and Willa Lee (Rogers) Hensley. At the age of two, the family moved to Wildwood. Marilyn graduated Wildwood H.S. in 1961 and then went on to Jones Business College in Jacksonville, FL. After college, she returned to Wildwood where started and raised her family and where she lived for the remainder of her days.

Marilyn was devoted and enjoyed spending time with her family. If you were to ask her what her hobbies were, she would always say.. “My Grandchildren!” She adored her 7 grandchildren and they mirrored her love right back to her.

Marilyn was well known in the community and loved by many. She enjoyed many special friendships throughout her life. She was known to always have an interesting story to tell and loved telling them. Her heart touched the lives of many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger Hensley; and sister, Joy Fenicle.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Calvin Jerome “Jay” Grimes; sons: Wayne Mills, Jr.; Mike (Tina) Mills and daughter: Lisa (Todd) Sterry; brother, Jimmy (Vicky) Hensley; sister, Gail (Rufus) Blanton; grandchildren: Evan, Emily, Jacob, Jackson, Austin, Michael, and Clayton; sister-in-law, Marsha Hensley, and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, Aug. 19th at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, FL. There will be a Celebration of Life Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 am Saturday, Aug. 20th at First Baptist Church of Wildwood 402 Oxford St, Wildwood, FL 34785 .

Graveside services will follow at the Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Do we want commissioners who won’t listen?

A reader has been closely watching the Sumter County Commission and offers some advice on voting ahead of the Aug. 23 election.

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

A Port St. Lucie resident who has been watching deed compliance case in The Villages, offers a theory about “mold."

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

A candidate for Sumter County Commission takes issue with a “bombshell revelation” in the Developer’s “front-page propaganda machine,” The Villages Daily Sun.

Our democracy is seriously in danger

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that historians fear our American democracy is seriously in danger.

Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident contends that a rusted car in a driveway is fueling frustration in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos