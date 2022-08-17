Marilyn Hensley Grimes, 79, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Orlando, FL on February 21, 1943 to James Blaine and Willa Lee (Rogers) Hensley. At the age of two, the family moved to Wildwood. Marilyn graduated Wildwood H.S. in 1961 and then went on to Jones Business College in Jacksonville, FL. After college, she returned to Wildwood where started and raised her family and where she lived for the remainder of her days.

Marilyn was devoted and enjoyed spending time with her family. If you were to ask her what her hobbies were, she would always say.. “My Grandchildren!” She adored her 7 grandchildren and they mirrored her love right back to her.

Marilyn was well known in the community and loved by many. She enjoyed many special friendships throughout her life. She was known to always have an interesting story to tell and loved telling them. Her heart touched the lives of many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger Hensley; and sister, Joy Fenicle.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Calvin Jerome “Jay” Grimes; sons: Wayne Mills, Jr.; Mike (Tina) Mills and daughter: Lisa (Todd) Sterry; brother, Jimmy (Vicky) Hensley; sister, Gail (Rufus) Blanton; grandchildren: Evan, Emily, Jacob, Jackson, Austin, Michael, and Clayton; sister-in-law, Marsha Hensley, and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, Aug. 19th at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, FL. There will be a Celebration of Life Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 am Saturday, Aug. 20th at First Baptist Church of Wildwood 402 Oxford St, Wildwood, FL 34785 .

Graveside services will follow at the Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.