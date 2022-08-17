Motorcyclist arrested on DUI charge after crash at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road

A motorcyclist was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road.

Richard Lee Burger Jr., 58, of Lady Lake, was riding a motorcycle at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control and struck a truck in another lane stopped at a traffic light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Burger admitted he had been “drinking all day,” according to the arrest report. A check revealed his driver’s license is currently suspended and he has four previous suspensions.

The Maryland native was offered the opportunity to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he declined. He provided breath samples that registered .226 and .225 blood alcohol content.

Burger was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.