Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages

Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages.

Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.

“It’s starting to become a problem because of the apartments that have been built along St. James and Tamarind Grove,” said Community Development District 8 Supervisor Dennis Hayes, a resident of the Village of Buttonwood. “I don’t see us building an 8-foot high wall.”

Residents have suggested it might be beneficial to have pool monitors on site to discourage outsiders from visiting the pools without a proper Villages ID.

Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson said residents should report suspicious activity they might see at the pools.

“If they witness anything, it would be beneficial if they contact Community Watch or law enforcement,” Wilson said.

Violations could be considered trespassing, she added.

During a discussion at Friday’s board meeting, CDD 8 supervisors suggested they may want to add the topic to a future agenda.