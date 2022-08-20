James M. Stayton was born April 4th, 1927 to Clayton Waidler and Martha Waidler in Philadelphia, PA. James passed away on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 in Summerfield, FL at the age of 95.

James was preceded in death by his wife Agnes Stayton; son Dennis Stayton; and sister Shirley Cleveland. James is survived by his partner Margaret Attaya; and children Sonja (Gary) Hamilton, Kathleen (Jim) Mahon, and Craig (Michelle) Stayton. James had 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

James grew up working on the family farm during his childhood. He worked as a Combat Engineer in the military during the World War II. He was honorably discharged after several years. James worked as a Signal Tower Operator for two years at Erie Railroad. He worked as Engineering Release Analyzer at IBM for 39. He then spent many years working in the office of St John’s Lutheran Church.

When James was younger, he was an avid sport car fanatic and was in sports car clubs. He spent many years collecting sport car figurines. He lived the experience of the sports car life when he owned and enjoyed his Nissan Z for many years. James was known for his wonderful woodworking skills, and made many pieces of furniture such as dressers and pie safes. He was a youthful 95 years old and was full of character and wit. James loved to joke with family and friends. He spent his days relaxing with his partner Maggie and dog Gator. He enjoyed going for rides in his golf cart around his neighborhood.