Saturday, August 20, 2022
Waterfall At Talley Ho Course At Glenview Champions Country Club

By Staff Report

The sun was rising behind this small waterfall on the first hole of the Talley Ho Course at Glenview Champions Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty

A Villages-News.com reader contends that neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Impressed with the governor’s science-based approach to our environmental problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers praise for Gov. DeSantis’ leadership with the regard to the environment.

Garage murals are too bold and should go

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that a resident’s garage murals are too bold and they need to go.

Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

A Village of LaBelle resident makes the case that the Green New Deal is really a money-laundering scheme for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A new political group in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident raises the possibility of forming a new political group here in The Villages.

