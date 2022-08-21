93.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

By Staff Report

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County.

The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.

He was airlifted from the scene by ShandsCair and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The report indicated he had not been wearing a seatbelt. The airbag in his truck had deployed in the crash.

