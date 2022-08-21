Pickup truck driver loses license after DUI arrest at  Villages High School

A man who had been driving a pickup truck when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge at The Villages High School will lose his license.

Kevin Nathaniel Fremmer, 35, of Fruitland Park, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

A motorist called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. May 5 and reported a reckless driver on Belvedere Boulevard near the Pimlico Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The small blue 1994 Isuzu pickup hit a curb and went onto the grass and landscaping. The truck went through a residential gate and the witness lost sight of the vehicle. However, she found a Dewalt piece of equipment which had fallen from the truck and she turned it over to deputies.

The pickup was spotted by a deputy when the driver turned into the high school parking lot “at a high rate of speed.” The pickup made a large circle in the open parking lot.

“The vehicle was going so fast that it lost control, making skid marks from the reckless turn and hit a curbed median, almost striking a tree,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Fremmer was identified as the driver. Two Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages were found in the cab of the truck. One can was empty and the other can was still cold to the touch. A receipt from Publix indicated the two beverages had been purchased at 4:05 p.m. that day. Marijuana was also found in the truck.

Fremmer performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .186 and .180 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted in 2018 of a drug crime in Pasco County.