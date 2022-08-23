John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid

Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives.

Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race.

Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes Sumter County and a portion of Hernando County.

“I’m honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by the voters tonight. I look forward to the general election ahead and sharing more about my vision to keep Florida free,” Temple said after the results were tallied.

Temple enjoyed name recognition thanks to his many years working in schools in Sumter County and for his involvement in local GOP politics.