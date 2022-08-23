76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
type here...

John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid

By Meta Minton

Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives.

Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race.

Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes Sumter County and a portion of Hernando County.

“I’m honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by the voters tonight. I look forward to the general election ahead and sharing more about my vision to keep Florida free,” Temple said after the results were tallied.

Temple enjoyed name recognition thanks to his many years working in schools in Sumter County and for his involvement in local GOP politics.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Reader suggests aggressive action on abandoned homes

A reader suggests aggressive action be taken on abandoned homes in The Villages.

Churches in The Villages not so welcoming

In a Letter to the Editor, says she tried a couple of churches in The Villages, but found they did not welcome her effort to join the volunteer ranks.

The Villages should be more proactive on abandoned homes

A reader contends, in a Letter to the Editor, that The Villages should be more proactive on the abandoned homes issue. 

Why do Trumper politicians/candidates have to be so divisive?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to the divisiveness of the Trumpers. Why are they doing what they do?

Ongoing problem with abandoned home in Village of Mallory Square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes a longstanding problem with an abandoned home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos