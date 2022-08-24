86.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Cordella Faye Rice

By Staff Report

Cordella Faye Rice, 75, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born Thursday, September 19, 1946 in Norton, VA to Curtis Burley and Nettie M. (nee Bolling) Roberts.

She moved to Wildwood, FL in 1972 from Floyd County, KY. She was a member of the Shady Brook Freewill Baptist Church in Sumterville, FL. A member of the Eastern Star in Wildwood, FL, Ladies of the Moose in Leesburg, FL and Order of the Eagles in Okahumpka, FL

She is survived by her son, Michael Curtis (Megan) Rice; grandchildren: Kelsey A. Cowin, Hunter Michael Rice, Brayden Michael Rice and Haley Megan Rice; Uncle, Kyle (Shirley) Bolling; and Aunt, Ann Wagner.

There will be a Celebration of Life Funeral Service 1:00 pm Monday, August 22, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

