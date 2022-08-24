Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph

A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.

During the traffic stop, Mattern presented the officer with a Florida identification card. A check through dispatch led to the discovery that Mattern’s South Carolina driver’s license has been suspended.

Mattern was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.