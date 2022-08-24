Fredrick Garry Cardy of Lady Lake, FL passed away on August 11, 2022.

He is survived by is wife, Pat Cardy; his children Garry Cardy and Shelia Price; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children Freddy Cardy, Mark Cardy and Tiffany Naugle.

Fred was 78 years old and born in Franklin Pennsylvania on February 15, 1944. He retired as a carpenter from Walt Disney World. He then volunteered for the Citizens on Patrol with the Orange County Sheriff Office.

A beloved husband, upbeat and fun loving man who always had a smile on his face and tried to put one on yours as well. He was the life of the party and provided a helping hand to anyone in need. To say that he was obsessed with fishing is an understatement. He enjoyed going to church, perfecting smoking turkeys at Thanksgiving, being the family photographer and holding many family gatherings. He was looked up to and loved by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at Baldwin Fairchild, 4901 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL on September 3, 2022 at 12:00pm.

We will also have a celebration of life for our friends and church family locally. This will help for anyone unable to travel to Orlando. It will be at Northside Christian Church, 3115 Eagles Nest Road, Fruitland Park, FL on September 10, 2022 at noon.