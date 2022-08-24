93.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
type here...

The Villages Health warns of increasing complaints of upper respiratory illness

By Staff Report

The Villages Health is warning of an increasing number of complaints of upper respiratory illness.

Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Lowenkron issued an advisory on Wednesday about “an increased volume of calls and visits from patients with upper respiratory symptom complaints and concerns.”

He said that The Villages Health continues to offer COVID testing and a case-by-case discussion for antiviral treatment with Paxlovid or monoclonal antibody infusion. The infusion is given in the emergency department with an associated emergency department co-payment fee.

“It is expected that most patients get better without these treatments, so there will not be a ‘blanket recommendation’ for these medications. The basic treatment for those with mild symptoms is rest, fluids, and time. Many patients with these symptoms do not actually have the COVID virus, so these would not be used for treatment,” he said.
Lowenkron said concerns still remain regarding possible COVID infections for patients, family members, and staff entering The Villages Health facilities. Additionally, The Villages Health’s workforce has been negatively impacted due to call offs by team members due to COVID infections. Also, there has also been an increase in influenza and simple colds this year, both of which occurred later than is typical.
The Villages Health is requesting that people with respiratory infection symptoms wear a mask at the medical facilities.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The truth about DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel wants to offer the “truth” about Gov. DeSantis who appears to believe he is on a “mission from God.”

Reader suggests aggressive action on abandoned homes

A reader suggests aggressive action be taken on abandoned homes in The Villages.

Churches in The Villages not so welcoming

In a Letter to the Editor, says she tried a couple of churches in The Villages, but found they did not welcome her effort to join the volunteer ranks.

The Villages should be more proactive on abandoned homes

A reader contends, in a Letter to the Editor, that The Villages should be more proactive on the abandoned homes issue. 

Why do Trumper politicians/candidates have to be so divisive?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to the divisiveness of the Trumpers. Why are they doing what they do?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos