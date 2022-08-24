The Villages Health warns of increasing complaints of upper respiratory illness

The Villages Health is warning of an increasing number of complaints of upper respiratory illness.

Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Lowenkron issued an advisory on Wednesday about “an increased volume of calls and visits from patients with upper respiratory symptom complaints and concerns.”

He said that The Villages Health continues to offer COVID testing and a case-by-case discussion for antiviral treatment with Paxlovid or monoclonal antibody infusion. The infusion is given in the emergency department with an associated emergency department co-payment fee.

“It is expected that most patients get better without these treatments, so there will not be a ‘blanket recommendation’ for these medications. The basic treatment for those with mild symptoms is rest, fluids, and time. Many patients with these symptoms do not actually have the COVID virus, so these would not be used for treatment,” he said.

Lowenkron said concerns still remain regarding possible COVID infections for patients, family members, and staff entering The Villages Health facilities. Additionally, The Villages Health’s workforce has been negatively impacted due to call offs by team members due to COVID infections. Also, there has also been an increase in influenza and simple colds this year, both of which occurred later than is typical.

The Villages Health is requesting that people with respiratory infection symptoms wear a mask at the medical facilities.