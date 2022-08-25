Suspect arrested after using stolen credit card at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

A suspect was arrested after using a stolen credit card for a purchase at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Edward Anthony Fuchs, 27, of Wildwood, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of theft and fraud following his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Fuchs is accused of using a stolen CapitalOne MasterCard earlier this summer to purchase jewelry in the amount of $348 at the Walmart store in The Villages. Fuchs used the self-checkout lane when he made the purchase.

Fuchs, who has a long criminal history including an arrest in 2018 in which he burglarized a dead woman’s residence, was being held on $5,000 bond.