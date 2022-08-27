New Covenant United Methodist Church to host free ABC of Dementia workshop

The New Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages, will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 23.

Conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, the workshop will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.

Because seating will be limited, reservations are requested. To make reservations to attend, call (352) 422-3663 or e-mail [email protected].