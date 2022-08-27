Trio apprehended in stolen vehicle in Summerfield

Three people were apprehended in a stolen vehicle in Summerfield.

Tiffany Marie Sweitzer, 33, of Eustis, was driving the silver Nissan sedan Wednesday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at SE 132nd Street Road in Summerfield when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she had been allowed to borrow the vehicle, but claimed she did not have enough gasoline to get it back to the owner. Sweitzer, who was arrested earlier this year during a fishing trip, was also driving on a suspended license.

A passenger, 31-year-old Ethan Timothy Sistrunk of Eustis, offered the same story as Sweitzer.

Both Swetizer and Sistruck were arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Sweitzer was also arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.

A passenger riding in the backseat, 31-year-old Aissa Arias of Silver Springs, was found to be in possession of a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, 10 packages of soboxone films, marijuana, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia. The native of the Bronx, N.Y., was arrested on multiple drug charges.

All three were taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.