Sunday, August 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Mary D. Deruosi, 63, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born June 21, 1959 in Providence, RI.

She was affectionately known as the “Cat Lady”. She loved to play cards, bingo, gardening, and enjoyed spending time with her 5 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Proulx. She was survived by her daughter, Angela Marie (Kevin) Askin; son, Robert J. Andrews; and grandchildren: Alyssa, Zach, Parker, Wyatt, and K.J.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Services are pending at this time.

