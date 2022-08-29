88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 29, 2022
type here...

Villager stepping down from leadership post at foundation serving seniors

By Staff Report
Gerald Hafer
Gerald Hafer

Lady Lake-based AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens, has announced the appointment of Joleen Teninty of Mascotte to the position of executive director.

Teninty assumes the leadership of the organization following the retirement of Villages resident Gerald Hafer,, who has headed the Foundation since 2014.

“With an extensive array of managerial and professional research experience complementing her recent background in the operation and direction of events for a major community organization, Joleen steps into the role of Executive Director of the Foundation with a clear mission to continue its growth in support of America’s seniors.  Indeed, her wide-ranging understanding of training and development at many levels equips her with the tools needed to continue advancing the Foundation’s brand and to continue the organization’s development as a substantial, world-class concern,” Hafer said.

Joleen Teninty
Joleen Teninty

Teninty’s academic background (MBA and BS-Biology) and her years of hands-on experience assisting in the professional career development of others, along with the teaching and tutoring skills she’s compiled over the years, will serve her well in her role at the Foundation, Hafer said. 

“Likewise, her successes in event planning and organization, community outreach, and project development equip her well to join the exceptional Foundation team,” he said.

Under Hafer’s leadership, the AMAC Foundation has grown from local roots to a nationally recognized service organization, providing assistance to thousands of constituents annually via direct consulting and publication of a wide range of information critical to America’s Seniors.

Most notably, the Foundation operates an extensive Social Security Advisory Service, staffed with trained and accredited professionals equipped to guide seniors as they navigate the complexities of this major benefit program.

Hafer will remain with AMAC and the AMAC Foundation in a consulting role during the transition, including research toward the pursuit of funding sources to aid in the Foundation’s operation and growth. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What does ‘freedom’ mean to Gov. DeSantis?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis has a warped view of what “freedom” means.

Paradise Recreation area has become a haven for illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident warns that the Parade Recreation area has become a haven for illegal immigrants.

Someone has to pay for those new roofs

A Villager says she was told by her insurance company that “someone has to pay for those new roofs.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the governor and other state officials of letting us down when it comes to the looming insurance crisis.

I paid for my roof and didn’t go through homeowner’s insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she paid for her new roof and did not go through her insurance company.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos