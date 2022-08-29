Villager stepping down from leadership post at foundation serving seniors

Lady Lake-based AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens, has announced the appointment of Joleen Teninty of Mascotte to the position of executive director.

Teninty assumes the leadership of the organization following the retirement of Villages resident Gerald Hafer,, who has headed the Foundation since 2014.

“With an extensive array of managerial and professional research experience complementing her recent background in the operation and direction of events for a major community organization, Joleen steps into the role of Executive Director of the Foundation with a clear mission to continue its growth in support of America’s seniors. Indeed, her wide-ranging understanding of training and development at many levels equips her with the tools needed to continue advancing the Foundation’s brand and to continue the organization’s development as a substantial, world-class concern,” Hafer said.

Teninty’s academic background (MBA and BS-Biology) and her years of hands-on experience assisting in the professional career development of others, along with the teaching and tutoring skills she’s compiled over the years, will serve her well in her role at the Foundation, Hafer said.

“Likewise, her successes in event planning and organization, community outreach, and project development equip her well to join the exceptional Foundation team,” he said.

Under Hafer’s leadership, the AMAC Foundation has grown from local roots to a nationally recognized service organization, providing assistance to thousands of constituents annually via direct consulting and publication of a wide range of information critical to America’s Seniors.

Most notably, the Foundation operates an extensive Social Security Advisory Service, staffed with trained and accredited professionals equipped to guide seniors as they navigate the complexities of this major benefit program.

Hafer will remain with AMAC and the AMAC Foundation in a consulting role during the transition, including research toward the pursuit of funding sources to aid in the Foundation’s operation and growth.