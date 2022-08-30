84.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Sleeping driver arrested after backing up traffic at busy CVS intersection

By Staff Report
Jimmy Ryan Lain
A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located.

Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.

Lain told the trooper he was, “Just tired and got off work.” Lain was driving on a suspended Florida license and there have been multiple suspensions of his North Carolina license.

Lain was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

