Two cars involved in crash on Morse Boulevard

Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

Witnesses said a red Hyundai at 5:45 p.m. was northbound on Morse Boulevard when a copper-colored four-door sedan attempted a left turn into the Village of Hacienda West. After the cars collided, the red Hyundai was forced onto San Fernando Drive, which also serves as the exit for the Village of Hacienda West. It caused a disruption in the flow out of Hacienda West.

Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained front-end damage.

Sumter County EMS personnel were the first to arrive at the accident site, followed shortly thereafter by The Villages Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.