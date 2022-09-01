90 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 1, 2022
By Staff Report
Russell H. Garrow, 85, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, August 20th 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy his children Sheila Amann and husband Bob, Lesa Joyner and husband Gary Geer, Rusty and Scott Garrow and sisters Beverly Duprey and husband Winston and Mary Farrell and husband Herbie along with 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services will be held at ST Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Wednesday 8/31/2022 at 3:00pm.

In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to Cornerstone Hospice House The Villages Fl.

