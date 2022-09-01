Speeding BMW driver who ran red light arrested on DUI charge

A speeding BMW driver who ran a red light was arrested on a drunk driving charge early Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Joshua Anthony Payne, 34, of Ocoee, was at the wheel of the black BMW when he ran the stop light at about 2 a.m. and was caught on radar traveling at 59 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club on U.S. Hwy. 27441.

Payne immediately lit a cigarette after the traffic stop, leading officers to believe it was a “masking technique to conceal the odor of an alcoholic beverage.” He had “slurred speech” and was “hard to understand at times.” The New Mexico native said he had consumed “a beer.”

He participated in field sobriety, however his performance led officers to conclude he was intoxicated. He provided breath samples that registered .146 and .145 blood alcohol content.

Payne was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.