Thursday, September 1, 2022
Speeding BMW driver who ran red light arrested on DUI charge

By Staff Report
A speeding BMW driver who ran a red light was arrested on a drunk driving charge early Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Joshua Anthony Payne, 34, of Ocoee, was at the wheel of the black BMW when he ran the stop light at about 2 a.m. and was caught on radar traveling at 59 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club on U.S. Hwy. 27441.

Payne immediately lit a cigarette after the traffic stop, leading officers to believe it was a “masking technique to conceal the odor of an alcoholic beverage.” He had “slurred speech” and was “hard to understand at times.” The New Mexico native said he had consumed “a beer.”

He participated in field sobriety, however his performance led officers to conclude he was intoxicated. He provided breath samples that registered .146 and .145 blood alcohol content.

Payne was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Are you pro-law enforcement or pro-Trump?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some pointed questions for those who say they support law enforcement and also support former President Trump. You can’t do both.

Traffic is going too fast on County Road 466

A Village of Polo Ridge resident who frequently travels on County Road 466 says speeding, particularly motorcycles, has become a real problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Habitual driving offenders

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident expresses concerns about the large number of habitual traffic offenders on our roadways.

Insurance companies bear some of the responsibility

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends insurance companies bear some of the responsibility when it comes to new roof “scams.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Big bully Duke punishing me for solar energy investment

A Village of Country Club Hills resident describes how Duke Energy is penalizing her for investing in solar energy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

