Friday, September 2, 2022
Sunrise Over Freedom Pointe Pond In The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful sunrise over the pond at Freedom Pointe in The Villages. Thanks to Bill McIlhenny for sharing his photo!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We are paying for the people who are scamming

A Villager who has seen a steep increase in her homeowner’s insurance believes many of us are paying for the people who got “free” roofs.

Package delivery problems

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that she is getting more items delivered, but is running into problems some of the time.

Quit whining about your homeowner’s insurance premium

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends it’s time for his fellow Villagers to quit whining about their homeowner’s insurance premiums.

Are you pro-law enforcement or pro-Trump?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some pointed questions for those who say they support law enforcement and also support former President Trump. You can’t do both.

Traffic is going too fast on County Road 466

A Village of Polo Ridge resident who frequently travels on County Road 466 says speeding, particularly motorcycles, has become a real problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.

