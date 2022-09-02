82.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 2, 2022
type here...

Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants

By Staff Report
Sean Vincent Sheehan
Sean Vincent Sheehan

A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants.

Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.

The New York native, who has lived for years with his parents at 1647 Snelling Ave. in the Village of Mallory Square, has a lengthy criminal history.

In 2013, Sheehan had been sentenced to house arrest in connection with a burglary at Hacienda Hills Country Club. In that 2012 incident, Sheehan was spotted at the country club with the cash drawer in his hands, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The glass window of an office at the country club had been been broken out.

He was arrested Nov. 18, 2015 after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from Belk at La Plaza Grande shopping center in The Villages. He allegedly attempted to conceal nearly $200 in merchandise in a Belk bag and was found to have a wire cutter on him, presumably used to remove anti-shoplifting tags, the arrest report indicated. On Dec. 30, 2015 he pleaded no contest to a charge of petty larceny and was sentenced to 180 days in the Lake County Jail.

He is currently serving prison time on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine in Marion County and charges of burglary and criminal mischief in Broward. He is scheduled to remain in prison through 2024.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We are paying for the people who are scamming

A Villager who has seen a steep increase in her homeowner’s insurance believes many of us are paying for the people who got “free” roofs.

Package delivery problems

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that she is getting more items delivered, but is running into problems some of the time.

Quit whining about your homeowner’s insurance premium

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends it’s time for his fellow Villagers to quit whining about their homeowner’s insurance premiums.

Are you pro-law enforcement or pro-Trump?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some pointed questions for those who say they support law enforcement and also support former President Trump. You can’t do both.

Traffic is going too fast on County Road 466

A Village of Polo Ridge resident who frequently travels on County Road 466 says speeding, particularly motorcycles, has become a real problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos