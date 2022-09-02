Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants

A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants.

Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.

The New York native, who has lived for years with his parents at 1647 Snelling Ave. in the Village of Mallory Square, has a lengthy criminal history.

In 2013, Sheehan had been sentenced to house arrest in connection with a burglary at Hacienda Hills Country Club. In that 2012 incident, Sheehan was spotted at the country club with the cash drawer in his hands, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The glass window of an office at the country club had been been broken out.

He was arrested Nov. 18, 2015 after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from Belk at La Plaza Grande shopping center in The Villages. He allegedly attempted to conceal nearly $200 in merchandise in a Belk bag and was found to have a wire cutter on him, presumably used to remove anti-shoplifting tags, the arrest report indicated. On Dec. 30, 2015 he pleaded no contest to a charge of petty larceny and was sentenced to 180 days in the Lake County Jail.

He is currently serving prison time on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine in Marion County and charges of burglary and criminal mischief in Broward. He is scheduled to remain in prison through 2024.