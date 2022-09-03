74.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 3, 2022
By Staff Report
Frank Paciolla passed away unexpectedly at age 57 on Saturday August 20th 2022.

Formerly from Burke, VA he is survived by his parents Pat & Ferd Paciolla, brothers, Jeff & Tim, sister-in-law, Debra, nieces, Tyler & Camilla, and nephews, Kegan and Jasper.

He retired from Oblon, McClelland, Maier, Neustadt, L.L.P in Northern Virginia where he worked as a Facilities Manager for many years.

Frank graduated from George Mason University where he was a member of the varsity soccer program for four years. He was an avid traveler who enjoyed seeing the many sites abroad. He retired to The Villages, FL in 2019 and enjoyed following European soccer, traveling, golf, books and films of all kinds, photography, and visiting brew pubs with his friends.

His warm smile, pleasant personality and willingness to help will be missed by relatives and friends from all areas.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Frank s honor on October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral home (3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162). Friends and Family may call the funeral home at 352.775.7427 for more information.

The family has requested that no flowers be sent, but if desired, they encourage people to make a donation to the charity of their choice in Frank’s name.

