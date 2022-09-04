91.8 F
Sunday, September 4, 2022
The Villages Pops Chorus Folksingers performance to benefit local charities

By Staff Report

Here’s a chance to relive the days when people would gather and sing the songs of the great Folk Era of the 1950s and 60s. 

The Villages Pops Chorus Folksingers are back for another fun-filled Hootenanny to benefit Tutors for Kids Inc. and All One Family Inc. The group performs the great folk songs made famous by Peter, Paul and Mary, The Kingston Trio, New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four and many other musicians of the times.  Audiences find themselves singing along, clapping to the rousing upbeat music, and reflecting on the beautiful ballads of this special musical era.

The Villages Pops Chorus Folksingers will perform in a benefit later this month

Joining the group will be professional folk singers Playnfoke.  The show will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at North Lake Presbyterian Church. All tickets are $15 general admission. Tickets can be purchased at thevillagespops.thundertix.com, and in-person on Saturdays 10, 17, and 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Recreation Center, and will be available at the door if not sold out. 

The Pops Chorus Folksingers are part of The Villages Pops Chorus.  The two groups together have donated over $188,000 to local charities since 2014. 

