The Villages SAR will hear from speaker who was at Pentagon on 9/11 

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hear from a speaker who was at the Pentagon during the terrorists’ attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

Donna Shands will be the guest speaker when the SAR meets at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Captiva Recreation Center.

Shands is currently regent for the Big Cypress Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Naples. The title of her talk will be “9/11 At The Pentagon.”

On that date in 2001, Shands was working as the acting director for Supply and Maintenance, a civilian executive in the U.S. Army. Her office was located just two doors away from the crash site. Fortunately, Shands’ office was scheduled for remodeling, so she had been relocated before the attack occurred. She will share her own experiences and circumstances of the day and why she strongly feels that God had a hand in saving many lives that fateful day 21 years ago.

Visitors are welcome to attend this presentation.