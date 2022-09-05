93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 5, 2022
type here...

The Villages SAR will hear from speaker who was at Pentagon on 9/11 

By Staff Report
Donna Shands
Donna Shands

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hear from a speaker who was at the Pentagon during the terrorists’ attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

Donna Shands will be the guest speaker when the SAR meets at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Captiva Recreation Center.

Shands is currently regent for the Big Cypress Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Naples. The title of her talk will be “9/11 At The Pentagon.”

On that date in 2001, Shands was working as the acting director for Supply and Maintenance, a civilian executive in the U.S. Army. Her office was located just two doors away from the crash site. Fortunately, Shands’ office was scheduled for remodeling, so she had been relocated before the attack occurred. She will share her own experiences and circumstances of the day and why she strongly feels that God had a hand in saving many lives that fateful day 21 years ago.

Visitors are welcome to attend this presentation. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Our insurance company paid for our new roof

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains how insurance paid for her new roof.

Poor Jane Fonda

A Village of Summerhill resident has little sympathy for actress Jane Fonda in the wake of a recent medical diagnosis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t call me stupid

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who had some unkind words for residents who got new roofs through insurance.

Thanks to the hardworking landscapers taking a break at Paradise recreation area

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands up for the hardworking landscapers recently seen taking a break in the Paradise recreation area.

Earth Fare closing opens door for Trader Joe’s

A Summerfield resident contends the closing of Earth Fare could open the door for a Trader Joe’s. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos