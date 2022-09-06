93.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Village of Summerhill man demands to speak to lawyer during drug arrest

By Meta Minton
A Village of Summerhill man demanded to speak to a lawyer during his drug arrest prompted by speeding on U.S. 301.

Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was at the wheel of a black Dodge Challenger when he was pulled over for driving 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native said he was “not paying attention to the speed limit.” A check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer told Brennan the odor of marijuana had been detected coming from the vehicle, and Brennan “began to sweat” and became “very defensive,” the report said. He said he and his female passenger do not smoke marijuana.

Police wanted to search the vehicle which prompted Brennan to demand that he speak with his lawyer. After several warnings, Brennan “reluctantly exited the vehicle.” At that point, he admitted there was marijuana in the car and pleaded not to be taken to jail.

A search of the vehicle turned up 3.5 grams of marijuana, two marijuana grinders, two smoking pipes and rolling papers with multiple burnt marijuana cigarettes.

Brennan was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and driving without a valid license. He was issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

