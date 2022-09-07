Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins

A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages.

Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant.

She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and consumed $29.27 in food and drink, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she walked out without paying, restaurant workers tried to hand her a bill.

“I don’t need it,” she told them.

Clutter strolled out to the restaurant’s parking lot and got into a white Honda four-door sedan. The manager of the restaurant shot a photo of the license plate and turned it over to police. When the license plate was tracked to Clutter, a police officer showed Clutter’s driver’s license photo to the restaurant manager, who confirmed it was Clutter who had walked out without paying for the meal.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on her own recognizance.