Thursday, September 8, 2022
Lady Lake mayor issues proclamation in honor of Constitution Week

By Staff Report

Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz this week presented John Bartram Chapter DAR member Nancy Parris with a proclamation recognizing Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week.

Mayor Jim Rietz presente a Consitutiion Week proclamation to John Bartram Chapter DAR member Nancy Parris

Members of John Bartram Chapter, NSDAR will meet at 11 a.m.  Saturday, Sept. 17 for a luncheon meeting where they will see members of Maxwell Deutsch’s Civics class students attired in Colonial uniforms work with David Reeve and local Historian, Jack Scioti to produce “History of the Flags of America.” 

There will also be a “Town Crier” dressed in colonial attire ringing a bell to announce the signing of the Constitution to the public at the town squares as occurred in 1787 in Philadelphia.

