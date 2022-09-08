Villager to give talk on EPA’s ‘demonization’ of CO2  

Villager John Shewchuk, a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com, will be giving a talk called, “The Dangerous Endangerment Finding.” It will be presented at the Civil Discourse Club at 10 a.m. Monday, Sep 12 at Savannah Center. The talk is open to all Villagers.

In 2009, the EPA created the Endangerment Finding which labeled greenhouses gases as pollutants, which gives the government authority to shut down all fossil fuel industries, Shewchuk said.

“Discover how the EPA misrepresented climatic data in order to demonize CO2. This ruling is the foundation behind the war on CO2 and the Green New Deal,” he added.