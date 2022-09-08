76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 8, 2022
type here...

Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case

By Staff Report
Tina Marie Rossi
Tina Marie Rossi

A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case.

Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.

Rossi had been arrested May 22 on a misdemeanor charge of theft after attempting to steal a number of items from Walmart in Leesburg. The stolen merchandise, which included Bud Light beer, Pepsi, Bounty paper towels and a Dutch oven, had a total pre-tax value of $313, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The Virginia native skipped a court date and a warrant was issued for her arrest on Aug. 18.

She appeared in Lake County Court on Tuesday and pleaded no contest in the case. She was ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $473 and given credit for time already served behind bars.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

During snowbird season the backup gets very lengthy

A Village of Mallory Square resident is hoping a change is being considered at a busy intersection in The Villages.

President Biden doesn’t want America to be great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident calls out President Biden for his opposition to a “great” America.

Too many speeders in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident sounds off on the speeders flying through The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Green energy will never be a universal power solution

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that green energy will never be a universal power solution.

Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who asked why amenity money is used to pay for pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos