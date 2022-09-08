Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case

A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case.

Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.

Rossi had been arrested May 22 on a misdemeanor charge of theft after attempting to steal a number of items from Walmart in Leesburg. The stolen merchandise, which included Bud Light beer, Pepsi, Bounty paper towels and a Dutch oven, had a total pre-tax value of $313, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The Virginia native skipped a court date and a warrant was issued for her arrest on Aug. 18.

She appeared in Lake County Court on Tuesday and pleaded no contest in the case. She was ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $473 and given credit for time already served behind bars.