Judith Frances Amato, 79, of Summerfield, FL passed away suddenly in her home on September 1, 2022. She was married to the love of her life, Paul Francis Amato, for 53 years until his death on Dec 1, 2019.

Judy was born in New York, NY on Nov 17, 1942. She graduated from St. John Villa Academy in 1960 and received her Associates Degree in 1962 from Katharine Gibbs School, where she studied literature, advertising, and finance. She also had a beautiful singing voice, and was the recipient of a scholarship to take voice lessons at the Metropolitan Opera.

Judy worked on Wall Street as an Executive Assistant through 1969 (the year her beloved daughter Erika was born). Eventually Judy returned to the workforce as a Real Estate Broker, an industry in which she excelled for 20 years, earning the President’s Club Award multiple times during her career.

After retirement, Judy became very involved in the community in which she lived – Del Webb Spruce Creek Country Club – where she served on the HOA Board as both a Director and President for several years and oversaw several significant improvement projects.

Judy was a force of nature; she was a lady who always spoke her mind and was an extremely loyal friend, a devoted and supportive mother, a generous sister, and a doting “Mimi” to her “grand-pup” Buddy.

She is survived by her daughter Erika Amato of Weehawken NJ, her brother Daniel Coluccio (Carollee) of Lady Lake, FL, and many other loving in-laws, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul and her son-in-law, Jeff Stacy.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated this fall, at a date to be determined.