Saturday, September 10, 2022
Facebook reports man who allegedly uploaded child pornography

By Staff Report
Matthew Isaiah Sessum
Facebook reported a local man to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to the social media site.

Matthew Isaiah Sessum, 21, was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his home at 304 W. Miller St. in Fruitland Park. FDLE agents executed the warrant with the assistance of the SWAT team from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was launched after Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc.) reported that one of its users shared two digital files depicting the sexual exploitation of children. Facebook turned over the email address of the user who had uploaded the pornographic material, which included images of 8-year-old girls in sexually disturbing situations. The information was traced to the Comcast account at Sessum’s home.

Sessum admitted the Facebook account was his, but claimed claimed he was attempting to “lure pedophiles,” according to an arrest report from the FDLE. He said he “hates pedophiles” and wishes “they were all dead.”

He was arrested on multiple charges of possession and promotion of child sexual performance. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail as he is already on probation on a robbery charge.

Sessum had been arrested in 2019 in the theft of a golf cart from Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

