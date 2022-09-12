82 F
The Villages
Monday, September 12, 2022
Banded Water Snake In Shadows At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This nonvenomous banded water snake was waiting in the shadows to capture its prey at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

