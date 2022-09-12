Banded Water Snake In Shadows At Fenney Nature Trail

This nonvenomous banded water snake was waiting in the shadows to capture its prey at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
