Detective Duryea a credit to Lady Lake police force

To the Editor:

Three cheers for Detective Duryea who never gave up until he was able to recover $280,232 in a crypto currency fraud. (Sunday, Sept. 11 Villages-News.com.) To have worked through agencies and processes he could have never contemplated must have been a real learning experience, but certainly both time consuming and frustrating.

And with busy jobs and department, a “shout out” to the command officers that allowed the time to pursue what had to be a long shot for any recovery.

Amazing. Well done, all.

Donald Smith

Village of Gilchrist