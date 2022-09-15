80.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages

By Staff Report
Allie Danielle Wagner
Allie Danielle Wagner

An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages.

Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Wagner said her Kentucky driver’s license had been suspended due to an “unpaid speeding ticket.” A check with dispatch confirmed that Wagner’s Kentucky driver’s license has been suspended and a non-extraditable warrant had been issued for her after she skipped a court date.

Wagner was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

