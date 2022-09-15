Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages

An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages.

Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Wagner said her Kentucky driver’s license had been suspended due to an “unpaid speeding ticket.” A check with dispatch confirmed that Wagner’s Kentucky driver’s license has been suspended and a non-extraditable warrant had been issued for her after she skipped a court date.

Wagner was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.