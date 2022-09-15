Plan submitted for nearly 300 apartments across from The Villages Woodshop

A proposal has been submitted for nearly 300 apartments to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.

The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.

The developer hopes to build a 288-unit multi-family development with 12 buildings containing 24 units per building. Each building will have four levels with six units per level. Each unit will be approximately 2,400-square-feet and will contain three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In addition, ownership will be limited to those age 50 and older with no full-time household member being less than 19 years old; thus, reducing impacts to the school system. The design of the development and the amenities are environmentally conscious, and the buildings will have “green roofs” with community gardens.

The developer of the project is making the case that “traffic impact will be less than what would be generated under the current commercial entitlements.” In other words, the people living in the apartments will generate fewer automobile trips than if the property would be developed as retail and restaurants.

The apartments would be adjacent to Recreation Plantation, which has been expanding, and not far from The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

Rolling Acres Road has already been declared a “failing road” and cannot handle the volume of traffic it is already carrying.

