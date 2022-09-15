80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 15, 2022
type here...

Plan submitted for nearly 300 apartments across from The Villages Woodshop

By Meta Minton

A proposal has been submitted for nearly 300 apartments to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.

The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.

This wooded area on Rolling Acres Road could become home to a new apartment complex
This wooded area on Rolling Acres Road could become home to a new apartment complex.

The developer hopes to build a 288-unit multi-family development with 12 buildings containing 24 units per building. Each building will have four levels with six units per level. Each unit will be approximately 2,400-square-feet and will contain three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The green lines show where the apartment complex would be built on Rolling Acres Road across from The Villages Woodshop
The green lines show where the apartment complex would be built on Rolling Acres Road across from The Villages Woodshop.

In addition, ownership will be limited to those age 50 and older with no full-time household member being less than 19 years old; thus, reducing impacts to the school system. The design of the development and the amenities are environmentally conscious, and the buildings will have “green roofs” with community gardens.

This rendering from the developer shows what the apartments would look like
This rendering from the developer shows what the apartments would look like.

The developer of the project is making the case that “traffic impact will be less than what would be generated under the current commercial entitlements.” In other words, the people living in the apartments will generate fewer automobile trips than if the property would be developed as retail and restaurants.

The apartments would be adjacent to Recreation Plantation, which has been expanding, and not far from The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

Rolling Acres Road has already been declared a “failing road” and cannot handle the volume of traffic it is already carrying.

Do you think this project is a good fit for Rolling Ares Road? Share your thoughts at [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Short-term renters leave a trail of beer cans in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that short-term renters are forming bonds and are leaving a trail of beer cans.

The world according to Biden

A Village of Mallory Square resident is wondering if President Biden is grounded in reality. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We did not purchase our home in The Villages to have transients here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident says she did not purchase a home here and expect to share The Villages with transients.

The Villages can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contents that according to Florida State law, the district(s) can adopt laws regulating rentals to eliminate short-term rentals.

Short-term rentals in Village of Fenney

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Fenney resident describes some short-term rental units on her block.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos