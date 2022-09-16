Intoxicated Spruce Creek South woman arrested in alleged battle over phone

An intoxicated Spruce Creek South woman was arrested after an alleged battle over a phone.

Denise Marie Calise, 68, was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning at her residence in Summerfield on a felony charge of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65.

A man at her residence said that Calise had been “abusive” and he tried to record her behavior on a smart phone. They were in the kitchen when he shot video of her trying to slap the phone from his hand, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Although her first attempt was unsuccessful, she was able to knock the phone from his hand on a second attempt.

Calise, who was “intoxicated” according to the report, admitted she had knocked the phone from the man’s hand.

The New York native was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail, where she was initially held without bond.