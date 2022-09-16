Music Lover’s Showcase will feature favorite songs and voices

Local acts will dominate Savannah Center for the 8th Annual Music Lover’s Showcase, Sept. 29-30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Over 50 resident-based music acts will offer one-hour performances throughout both days. All rooms in Savannah Center will be used to feature local musicians and singers. There is no charge for residents to attend, with food and drinks for sale in the lobby.

A variety of musical styles will be featured including: big band, rock, pop, country, classical and jazz.



Among the dozens of performers include: the oldies act, Forever Young. Donna Francis will sing with the Shades of Blue jazz octet. Singers Doug Skinner and Barbara Petrizzo will also perform.

Diana Arlt will bring her “Karen Carpenter Tribute” show to the showcase on Sept. 29, at 12:30 p.m. in the Rhett Butler Room. She will be accompanied by her husband, Joe Arlt.

No local showcase would be complete without Petrina. She brings her Multi-Media Music Show to the Savannah Center Theater Room on Sept. 29, at 1:30 p.m.