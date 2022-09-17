84.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 17, 2022
By Staff Report
We are so saddened to inform of the sudden passing of Renae Ann Flickinger, most recently of Wildwood, Florida, on September 10th, 2022.

Renae, known to many as Nae, was born on November 1st, 1956, in Trenton, New Jersey, and spent most of her life in the area. She was predeceased by loving grandparents Anna Rose and George Henry Trehuba, mother Joan Flickinger, aunt Verna “Chicky” Hanuschik, as well as seven beloved cats—Zoei, Oliver, Logan, George, Annie, Jonah, and Shane. She is survived by her sisters Loreen Lomonaco (Bruce) and Lisa Onady (Tom Nelson), cousin Nancy Kintner as well as nephews Brian Lomonaco (Crystal) and Adam Onady, and nieces Erin Onady and Lauren Lucas (Mark), grand nephews Michael and Chase Lomonaco, grandnieces Genevieve and Esme Onady, and cats, Sadie and Sydney.

Renae’s lasting legacy is her kindness. She was known for her generosity, her listening ear, and her gentleness with people and animals. She was a lifelong vegetarian and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. Her sweetness touched many during her years working as Information Technology Director, Family Health Services for the State of New Jersey, the favorite restaurants she frequented, and with her beloved friends and family.

Her celebration of life will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Nae’s lifelong devotions, please make a donation in her name to your local animal shelter or LGBTQ+ organization, such as The Mazzoni Center The Trevor Project.

