Sunday, September 18, 2022
Roseate Spoonbill Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages

By Staff Report

This beautiful roseate spoonbill looked up from its dinner for just a second as if to say hello behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

