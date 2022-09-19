Father and daughter arrested after family feud over take-out Chinese food

A father and daughter were arrested after a family feud over take-out Chinese food.

Wildwood police were called Friday night to the PepperTree Apartments after a woman dialed 911 to report a disturbance.

The woman’s son claimed he had been attacked by his father, 51-year-old Bruce Barton Schell, and his sister, 25-year-old Atlantis Ann Schell, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The family had ordered take-out Chinese food, but the containers were not properly labeled, leading to confusion about the order.

The son “unknowingly” ate food that was not his own, prompting him to be put in a headlock by his father, Bruce Schell, the report said. While he was in the headlock, Atlantis Schell grabbed at her brother’s arms. The mother saw what was happening and yelled at the pair of attackers, ordering them to stop. When they did not cease their attack, she called 911.

The individual who was attacked had visible red marks on the front side of his neck and fresh bruising on his left eye. He said an eye injury had been inflicted when he was punched.

Bruce Schell was arrested on a felony charge of battery by strangulation as well as well as a misdemeanor charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

Atlantis Schell was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.