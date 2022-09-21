Fruitland Park police arrest suspect after pursuit ends at Circle K in Lady Lake

Fruitland Park police arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended at a Circle K convenience store in Lady Lake.

Quinton Lamont Stanley, 40, of Apopka, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer began following Stanley’s vehicle and saw him throw a clear plastic bag out the passenger side window.

Stanley was obeying the speed limit, but would not pull over. He drove from more than two miles before finally stopping at a Circle K convenience store at 413 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The officer asked Stanley why he did not pull over sooner and Stanley said he “did not feel safe” until he could pull over into a “lit parking lot.” The officer pointed out that Stanley had passed by at least four other well-lit parking lots before coming to a stop.

A check revealed that Stanley has a suspended driver’s license. In addition, the registration sticker on the license plate had been altered and belonged on another vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Stanley was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, fleeing law enforcement and possession of a counterfeit registration sticker. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $8,000 bond.