86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...

Fruitland Park police arrest suspect after pursuit ends at Circle K in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Quinton Lamont Stanley
Quinton Lamont Stanley

Fruitland Park police arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended at a Circle K convenience store in Lady Lake.

Quinton Lamont Stanley, 40, of Apopka, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer began following Stanley’s vehicle and saw him throw a clear plastic bag out the passenger side window.

Stanley was obeying the speed limit, but would not pull over. He drove from more than two miles before finally stopping at a Circle K convenience store at 413 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The officer asked Stanley why he did not pull over sooner and Stanley said he “did not feel safe” until he could pull over into a “lit parking lot.” The officer pointed out that Stanley had passed by at least four other well-lit parking lots before coming to a stop.

A check revealed that Stanley has a suspended driver’s license. In addition, the registration sticker on the license plate had been altered and belonged on another vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Stanley was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, fleeing law enforcement and possession of a counterfeit registration sticker. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $8,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager’s son wants answers about future of his mother’s retirement

A Villager’s son wants answers about the future of his mother’s retirement as short-term rentals have upset the balance of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Not in my neighborhood

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered an idea about sending undocumented immigrants to The Villages.

Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners

A Village of Monarch Grove resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners.

DeSantis is trying to wake up the nation about border crisis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis should not be criticized for flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He’s trying to call attention to the problem at the border.

Where is the PGA coverage in The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering about the lack of PGA coverage in The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos