National Night Out set at First Responders Recreation Center

This year’s National Night Out will take place at First Responders Recreation Center.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the new recreation center.

The event will include police and fire displays, food and a chance to meet local first responders and law enforcement.

Participants in the event will include:

Fruitland Park Police Department

Lady Lake Police Department

Wildwood Police Department

Leesburg Police Department

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Marion County Fire Rescue

The Villages Public Safety Department